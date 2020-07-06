1/1
Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at Matthew's House Hospice at the age of 74, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Georgina Trainer. Cherished mother of Richard, Wayne (Debbie), Glen (Tammy) Murphy. Adored grandmother to Jesse and Ryan Murphy. Loving sister to Sherry Michie and the late Darlene Cunningham. Admired by the father of her children, Wayne Murphy. Jackie was a very generous and giving person who wouldn't hesitate to put others needs before her own. She will be missed dearly and treasured always. Jackie's Family with great appreciation and gratitude, wish to express a very heartfelt thank you to the Matthew's House Hospice staff of Angels for their exceptional care and compassion. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Matthew's House Hospice, Alliston. Online memories and condolences may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come to Me" With tearful eyes we watched you As you slowly slipped away And though we loved you dearly We couldn't make you stay Your golden heart stopped beating Your tired hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.

Published in York Region News on Jul. 6, 2020.
