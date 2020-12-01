It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jacob Winter at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 85 years of age. Beloved husband of Irene Winter (nee Van Luyk). Loving father Ken (Wanda), Bill (Carla), Marilyn (Neil) Carter, late Linda Makarenko and Jeannie Anand. Proud grandfather of Brittany, Randy; Matthew, Joel, Bethany; Sharon, Tiffany (Josh), Linda (D.J.); Thomas (Kim); Anika and Avery. Cherished great grandfather of Devin, Coen, Jacob, Brayden, Spencer Hailey and Jack. Dear brother of late Arnold (Helen), late Dorothy (late John), late Bill (late Rita), late Ann (late Jake) and late Catherine (late Bill). Private family service will be held at Skwarchuk Funeral Home followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. Donations in Jacob's memory can be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com
.