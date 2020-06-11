James "Jim" BARTLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his 82nd year. Jim had a successful and long career in the automotive business. Jim has touched the lives of many people. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Lois (nee Longhurst). Loving father of Lori Sellers (Darryl), Richard (Marty) and Kevin (Jill). Beloved grandfather to Josh (Maxine), Amanda (Chris), Bianca (Kyle), Brittney, Madison, Brandon, Darby and Kori. Loving brother to Pat Morisette and Virginia Shelfoon. Jim will be sadly missed by all other extended family members and friends. A special thank you to Bloomington Cove for their excellent care they provided. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In memory of Jim, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation. God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you, and whispered "come to me". For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family. In the little time I got to know Jim over a Tim's coffee (small 2 creams) at the RCC I grew very fond of him. Such a warm and friendly man and always more concerned about others than himself. I'll never forget him. Take comfort in all your warmest memories.
Don & Maureen Smith
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved