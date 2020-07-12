1/
James Hislop
1947-05-16 - 2020-07-06
Hislop, James Passed away suddenly on Monday July 6,2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol (nee Scheffel), daughters Stacy (Darrell) and Amanda (Stephen) and pre-deceased by son Matthew(1984). He also leaves behind four wonderful grandchildren which he loved dearly. Cremation has taken place and his family will have a celebration of life at a later date as per his wishes. Memorial donations can be made to SouthLake Hospital or Lake Simcoe South shore Horticultural Society. 86 Church street, RR #2, Keswick L4P 3E9 Attn Marilyn Cox

Published in York Region News on Jul. 12, 2020.
