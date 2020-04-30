Home

James Howard Blaine McCauley

James Howard Blaine McCauley Obituary
James Howard Blaine McCauley "Rusty", age 60, of Toronto, Canada passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hawthorne Place Care Centre. He was born October 20, 1960 in Aurora, Ontario to Blaine and Shirley McCauley. Rusty was known to be a free spirit, much like the horses he loved to ride. He enjoyed travel and meeting new people. Rusty's red hair and matching vibrant personality will always keep him from fading into the background. Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Jill Olivarez; niece, Allyce Olivarez; nephew, Franklin Delorme and his wife, Andrea Barnes; nephew, John DaCosta; great-nephew, Marcus Delorme Barnes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
