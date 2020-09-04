Unexpectedly passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 64 years of age. Beloved son of late Howard and late Audrey Linstead. Loving brother of Carol (Jim) Miller, Jack (Eleanor), Albert and Rosemary. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and their families. A private graveside service will be held at Queensville Cemetery. In Jim's memory, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com