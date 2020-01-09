Home

James "Jamie" MacLellan

James "Jamie" MacLellan Obituary
Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our father James (Jamie) Stuart MacLellan. Jamie passed away in his home on December 25, 2019. At the age of 54 years young. He was kind and never judged a book by its cover. He leaves behind his children: Brandi (Nathan), Rachael (Cam), Edward (Jessica), Stephen (Shannon), Tori, Collin (Colton) and Niel. His grandchildren: Allora, Finnley, Archibald, Adrianna, and Elayna. His siblings: Lou (Judy) Debbie, Ian. Predeceased by his brother Butch, his sister Margaret and his parents Horace and Marguerite. The funeral will be held at Forest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton. Viewing will be at 12 followed by the service at 1. We ask that if anyone would like to make a donation in his honour to do so to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
