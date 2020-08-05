1/1
James RAE COAKWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at Northhumberland Hills Hospital in Coburg on Monday, August 3, 2020. Rae was the beloved husband of Frances Brooks, brother of Betty (Bob) Armstrong and father of Cherie. He was predeceased by his son Michael, brother Brian (Susan) Coakwell and his parents Ella and Harold Coakwell. Rae grew up on the family farm in Boxgrove on the 9th Line in Markham. He owned his own gravel truck for a few years then worked at McCowan Mobile Mix and Dufferin Concrete ending his long career over 35 years as a field service representative. Concrete was his life. In retirement, he worked for several years at Don Anderson Haulage then enjoyed working at Wyndance Golf Club in Uxbridge in the turf department. Rae was a gregarious hard working man who loved making new friends and finding common interests. Rae enjoyed times with longtime friends Dave Winnitoy and Carl Keffer, always with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes and a ready joke. Rae loved the outdoors, sports and always hoped the Leafs would win the Stanley Cup. He loved all animals, especially his "girls" the kitties. In memory of Rae, please make donations to the Northhumberland Humane Society. A private Service and Interment will take place at Boxgrove Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved