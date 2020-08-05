Passed away suddenly at Northhumberland Hills Hospital in Coburg on Monday, August 3, 2020. Rae was the beloved husband of Frances Brooks, brother of Betty (Bob) Armstrong and father of Cherie. He was predeceased by his son Michael, brother Brian (Susan) Coakwell and his parents Ella and Harold Coakwell. Rae grew up on the family farm in Boxgrove on the 9th Line in Markham. He owned his own gravel truck for a few years then worked at McCowan Mobile Mix and Dufferin Concrete ending his long career over 35 years as a field service representative. Concrete was his life. In retirement, he worked for several years at Don Anderson Haulage then enjoyed working at Wyndance Golf Club in Uxbridge in the turf department. Rae was a gregarious hard working man who loved making new friends and finding common interests. Rae enjoyed times with longtime friends Dave Winnitoy and Carl Keffer, always with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes and a ready joke. Rae loved the outdoors, sports and always hoped the Leafs would win the Stanley Cup. He loved all animals, especially his "girls" the kitties. In memory of Rae, please make donations to the Northhumberland Humane Society. A private Service and Interment will take place at Boxgrove Cemetery on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com