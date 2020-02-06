|
|
At the age of 79 passed away at his beloved farm in the Beaver Valley area just north east of Flesherton and leaves behind his wife Claire Hopen of 35 years, his son Andrew of Midhurst and his grandson Jason. Loving remembered also by his wife Claire's three sons Sean, Greg and Dan and their families. Jim is also missed by his brothers Doug, Don, John and Steven and the late Rodney as well as his sisters Gayle, Debbie, Janice and Cathy and all of their extended families. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer at the farm. Contact [email protected]
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020