Peacefully at home in Aurora with his loving family by his side on Saturday July 4, 2020. Jim, beloved husband of Wanda. Predeceased by his oldest daughter Michelle-Lynn (Tony Liegghio). Loving father to Marsha and her husband Shawn Biggar of Aurora. Cherished grandfather of Shelby, Payton-Rose, Madison, and great grandfather to Austin, Layla, and Hudson. Beloved son of James and Patricia Tremblay of Huntsville. Jim was a long time employee of Highland Chevrolet Cadillac, Aurora working there from 1977-present. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com