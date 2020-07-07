1/1
James Wesley Byron "Jim" Tremblay
Peacefully at home in Aurora with his loving family by his side on Saturday July 4, 2020. Jim, beloved husband of Wanda. Predeceased by his oldest daughter Michelle-Lynn (Tony Liegghio). Loving father to Marsha and her husband Shawn Biggar of Aurora. Cherished grandfather of Shelby, Payton-Rose, Madison, and great grandfather to Austin, Layla, and Hudson. Beloved son of James and Patricia Tremblay of Huntsville. Jim was a long time employee of Highland Chevrolet Cadillac, Aurora working there from 1977-present. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
