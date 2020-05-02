Jamie T. JAGMINAS
At Markham Stouffville Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 33 years. Jamie Jagminas of Sutton beloved brother of Jaden (Britney) and proud uncle of Jaxson. Predeceased by his parents Al and Doreen (nee Hanratty). Much loved nephew of Monica Burrows (Mike), Mike Jagminas (Nancy), Susan Jagminas (Rod), Barry Jagminas (Cheryl), Pauline Quilty and Barbara Smith. Fondly remembered by his extended family, those at Participation House, Markham and his many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jamie's Life will be held following the COVID - 19 pandemic, Notification will be given. Memorial Donations to Georgina Association for Community Living, P.O. Box 68, Sutton, ON L0E 1R0 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on May 2, 2020.
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
