Jane Givis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Barton Residence on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of Edward Givis. Beloved mother of Danny and Ronny. Sister of Helen Jaroslawski (Joe) and the late Morris and Stanley Rychel. Daughter of the late Peter and Anna Rychel. A private family service will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket on Friday, May 29, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved