Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Barton Residence on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving wife of Edward Givis. Beloved mother of Danny and Ronny. Sister of Helen Jaroslawski (Joe) and the late Morris and Stanley Rychel. Daughter of the late Peter and Anna Rychel. A private family service will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket on Friday, May 29, 2020. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on May 26, 2020.