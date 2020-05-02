Peacefully at her daughter's home in Rama on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Janet Big Canoe (nee MacArthur) of Georgina Island, beloved wife of Andrew Big Canoe for 54 years. Dear Mother of Andy Big Canoe (Julie) of Bowmanville, Danielle Big Canoe Snake (Johnny) of Rama and Christa Big Canoe Lewis (Jason) of Whitby. Loving Nana of Marisa (Dave), Sara (Ryan), Mariah (Stevie Ray), Paris Lily, John, Giizhik, Frankie, Brady and Great Nana of Audriana, Logan and Amaya. Dear Sister of Don MacArthur (Patricia) of Kentville, NS. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to Hospice Georgina or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 2, 2020.