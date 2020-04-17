|
Janet Lesley Weiss-Townsend December 3, 1955 - April 13, 2020 With broken hearts we sadly announce the passing of Janet Weiss-Townsend on April 13, 2020 at home with family by her side. She will be forever missed by her loving sons, Cameron and Jay, sisters, Susan Stephens (Bob), Lee-Ann Cooley (Norm), and brother Norman Weiss (Heather). Her loving extended family includes John (Carol) Townsend, Mark (Judy) Ahrens-Townsend, many nieces and nephews who adored their special aunt, and her dear friend of 51 years, Susan Zacharias. Janet was predeceased by her parents Les and Janet Ann Weiss and in-laws George and Rene Townsend of Winnipeg. Janet's family and friends wish to give a heartfelt thank you to Cameron and Jay, who through many months of Janet's deteriorating health always showed love, compassion and care for their mom when she most needed their help. Janet was born and raised in Winnipeg, earned a degree in interior design from the University of Manitoba and later moved to Newmarket, Ontario where she raised Cameron and Jay. Janet was smart, witty, easy going, hard working, sassy at times with a great laugh and had an eternally positive attitude. She loved people, challenges, dogs and penguins. She was truly a woman full of grace who always looked for the beauty and goodness in everyone and everything, her warmth and kindness embracing all. Janet's inclusive and gentle loving nature enabled her to cultivate life-long friends. She was beloved by parishioners of Trinity Anglican Church, her writing groups, volunteer associations, book clubs, friends and neighbours. Thank you to all the drivers, card and blog writers, meal makers, gift givers, her devoted nurse Fariba, Reverend Heather, Dr. Sacher and his team at Princess Margaret Hospital and countless others who wrapped Janet and her family in their loving care and prayers. Janet's unique spirit will live on in her sons, her family and all those who have known her. Rest in peace Janet, we will always love you and will miss you greatly. When our social isolation has ended, a Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, Aurora. Donations in memory of Janet may be made to Doane House Hospice, Newmarket www.doanehospice.org
Published in York Region News on Apr. 17, 2020