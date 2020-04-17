Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Weiss-Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lesley Weiss-Townsend


1955 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lesley Weiss-Townsend Obituary
Janet Lesley Weiss-Townsend December 3, 1955 - April 13, 2020 With broken hearts we sadly announce the passing of Janet Weiss-Townsend on April 13, 2020 at home with family by her side. She will be forever missed by her loving sons, Cameron and Jay, sisters, Susan Stephens (Bob), Lee-Ann Cooley (Norm), and brother Norman Weiss (Heather). Her loving extended family includes John (Carol) Townsend, Mark (Judy) Ahrens-Townsend, many nieces and nephews who adored their special aunt, and her dear friend of 51 years, Susan Zacharias. Janet was predeceased by her parents Les and Janet Ann Weiss and in-laws George and Rene Townsend of Winnipeg. Janet's family and friends wish to give a heartfelt thank you to Cameron and Jay, who through many months of Janet's deteriorating health always showed love, compassion and care for their mom when she most needed their help. Janet was born and raised in Winnipeg, earned a degree in interior design from the University of Manitoba and later moved to Newmarket, Ontario where she raised Cameron and Jay. Janet was smart, witty, easy going, hard working, sassy at times with a great laugh and had an eternally positive attitude. She loved people, challenges, dogs and penguins. She was truly a woman full of grace who always looked for the beauty and goodness in everyone and everything, her warmth and kindness embracing all. Janet's inclusive and gentle loving nature enabled her to cultivate life-long friends. She was beloved by parishioners of Trinity Anglican Church, her writing groups, volunteer associations, book clubs, friends and neighbours. Thank you to all the drivers, card and blog writers, meal makers, gift givers, her devoted nurse Fariba, Reverend Heather, Dr. Sacher and his team at Princess Margaret Hospital and countless others who wrapped Janet and her family in their loving care and prayers. Janet's unique spirit will live on in her sons, her family and all those who have known her. Rest in peace Janet, we will always love you and will miss you greatly. When our social isolation has ended, a Celebration of Janet's Life will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, Aurora. Donations in memory of Janet may be made to Doane House Hospice, Newmarket www.doanehospice.org
Published in York Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -