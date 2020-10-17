1/1
Janette Carolyn Hughes
Jan was predeceased by her parents King Hughes and Lorna Nicholson and her brother Doug. She is survived by her brother Todd and sister-in-law's Carolyn and Bev and will be remembered by her nieces and nephews. Jan had received incredible support in her final weeks from family and friends. Jan's passion for fostering rescue dogs and love of design filled her life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held by invitation only at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home. You are invited to view the service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m., please visit www.dixongarland.com for the link to the webcast. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Toronto Humane Society or West Park Healthcare Centre.


Published in York Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
