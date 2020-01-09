|
Janis Scully passed in peace on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 68, at Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket with her devoted partner Hugh by her side. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Gerald and Renée Scully. Left to cherish her memory are her five siblings, Daniel (Patti), Karen (Pat), Adrienne (Ron), Joseph (Jori), Patrick (Cary), three children, Dean (Leslie), Joy, Aimée (Craig), and five grandchildren, Anders, Zoe, Madeleine, Liam, and Luke. Janis was a valued educator in the York Catholic District School Board for many years; initially as an elementary teacher and later in her career as an elementary principal. Janis will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her strength and positive outlook, her kind and generous spirit, and her exceptional work ethic. Janis had an appreciation for life and the people she shared it with. She knew right from wrong and how to tell you. She knew the restorative spirit of nature. She spoke the truth regardless of the consequences. She didn't care for the good life - she lived it. A celebration of Janis' life will be organized for her family and close friends. Donations in memory of Janis can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020