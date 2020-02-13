|
|
April 4, 1935-January 8, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Jean Anne Hamilton announces her passing on January 8, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket. She was born on April 4, 1935 and spent her formative years growing up in Willowdale and most of her married life living in the Stouffville area. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Hamilton (1993). Loving mother to Jeffery (Sandra) and grandchildren Cameron and Emma. Beloved sister to Nancy Vincent (Jim) and nieces Lara, Colleen (Andrew) and Cheryl (Jeremy). She will also be missed by her numerous cousins, family members and friends. In keeping with Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will occur. Donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020