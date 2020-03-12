|
|
October 14, 1921- March 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a full life at Parkview Home,Stouffville. Loving wife of John (deceased 1998). Much loved mother to Guy and Karen Farintosh, Mary and Mark Cullen. Adoring grandmother to Lynn Cullen (Rene Seemann), Heather Cullen (Martin Gauthier), Emma Cullen (Jonathan Dopson), Ben Cullen (Samantha Halloran), Geoff Farintosh. Great-grandmother to Claudia and Conrad Seemann and Neil and Robin Gauthier. Donations in Jean's memory would be gratefully received by St Phillips on the Hill (spoth.ca) or Parkview Home, 905-640-1911 X 1123 and appreciated by the family.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 12, 2020