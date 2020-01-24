|
Muriel Jean Johnson (Davis) was born July 26, 1921, on the family farm in Stouffville, Ontario and passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on January 22, 2020 in her 99th year. Jean as she was lovingly known, was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Nellie Davis (Harper) and beloved wife of the late Jack Johnson. Loving mother of Robert (Janet, deceased 2014) (Valerie), Betty Jean Manders (John, deceased 2001) and Sharon Brown (Bill) and grandmother to Mark (Margie), Kelly (Andy), Shelly (Norm), Jennifer, Brian (Kristy), David and Blair (Kelly). She was a wonderful great-grandmother to Justin, Christopher, Reagan, Nicholas, Jamie, Evan, Owen and Connor. Survived by her sister Phyllis Rolls and pre-deceased by her siblings Harry, Bruce and Ruth Smith (Ron). Jean was a farm girl her whole life moving upon her marriage from her family farm in Stouffville to the Johnson farm on the 9th line where she lived for 80 years. She took pride in her gardens, and her family. She was often found on the ice, speed skating into her 70's as a member of the Markham and Scarborough Skating Clubs. She always found time for her grand-children and great-grandchildren and had a never ending supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies for their visits. Jean was a firecracker in a little package and her genuine care for the others will be remembered by those who had the good fortune to know her. Very special thanks to staff members at Markham Woodhaven facility for their kind, compassionate care. A private family service will be held, before interment at First Baptist Cemetery.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 24, 2020