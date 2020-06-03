Jean Nauta July 8th, 1932-May 26th, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and fondest memories that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed and forever remembered by Marg and John Walton (Jonathon, Robert, Rebecca), Andrew Nauta and Pat Nauta (Kaylin, Michael, Jason), Phillip and Victoria Nauta, Kathryn and Gord Britton (Monty, Carlisle), Carolyn and Tony Mauro (Matthew, Christopher, Rachael). A lifelong resident of Lemonville whose church and community were of utmost importance to her. She was a loving and devoted mother, who supported and encouraged our various endeavours, she instilled strong family values and always demonstrated a positive attitude. Whether to business acquaintances, neighbours or friends, she always brought along homemade cookies and vegetables from her garden, expressing her kindness and thoughtfulness. She kept in touch with lifelong friends with her beautifully handwritten cards and letters. With her passing, there is most certainly a void in all the lives she has touched. Her Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Can we follow in her example with an act of kindness in lieu of flowers? A rrangements entrusted to O'Neill Funeral Home Stouffville, 905-642-2855.



