It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our much-loved friend, Jeffrey Holec, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. A devoted husband, father, son, brother, actor, politician, and a very dear friend; Jeff was pre-deceased by his loving wife and soulmate Susanne Dosso in 2018. A former mayor of the Town of Georgina, Jeffrey also served as a York Regional Councillor. Prior to that, he and Sue had their own consulting firm - Holec and Dosso. During his political career and long after Jeff was dedicated to the health and well being of people through his involve-ment with community, housing and medical services. As a Municipal Waste Management expert, he strove to better our environment through his work with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority. He advocated on behalf of wildlife and he and Sue loved dogs. Jeff was a US Military veteran and a flight specialist. He also worked as a Protocol Public Affairs Specialist with inter-national status. Jeff was a talented Ink Pen artist as well as an art and music lover. Along with his beloved wife Sue, Jeff enjoyed a professional acting career and sharing their expertise when it came to food and wine. Jeffrey will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour, kindness, honesty, integrity and love of people especially family and friends. The world is a better place for the life of Jeffrey Holec. We will miss you dear friend. Rest in peace. According to Jeffrey's wishes, there will be no funeral service. The arrangements are entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 10, 2020