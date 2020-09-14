1/1
Jeremy Charles Joseph Malley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 21 years. Dearly loved son of Wendy Malley (Curtis Hawkins) and Norman Malley. Cherished brother of Angelina Malley. Beloved grandson of Charles Young and the late Betty Young. Beloved nephew of Robert Young. Jeremy will be deeply missed by his partner Stephaniie De-Berardis as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol) at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the chapel. In memory of Jeremy, donations made to Epilepsy Toronto would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved