Passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 21 years. Dearly loved son of Wendy Malley (Curtis Hawkins) and Norman Malley. Cherished brother of Angelina Malley. Beloved grandson of Charles Young and the late Betty Young. Beloved nephew of Robert Young. Jeremy will be deeply missed by his partner Stephaniie De-Berardis as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol) at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the chapel. In memory of Jeremy, donations made to Epilepsy Toronto would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com