Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 66 years of age. Brother of Perry, Terry (Barbara), Lynda and Glenn (Nicole). Loving son of Willo Mole. He will be sadly missed by his 5 nieces, 3 great-nieces and 6 great-nephews. Jerry was a member of the Newmarket Veterans Association and the Royal Canadian Legion. A private graveside service will take place at Newmarket Cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020