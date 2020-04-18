|
Passed away quietly after 96 ½ years of love, life, and family. Predeceased by our dad, Walter (Dick) in 1994, after 46 years of marriage. Beloved mom of Bruce (Smithers, B.C.), Pam (deceased 1954), Neil and Barb (Bracebridge, Ontario), Janet and Fino (Calgary, Alberta), Laura and Ernie (Surrey, B.C.) and Don and Debbie (Bracebridge, Ontario). A devoted grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother of 5, Jessie grew up in Sundridge, Ontario, and graduated in nursing from Toronto Western Hospital in 1945. She worked on the nursing profession, first at Christie Street Hospital in Toronto (where she met Dad), and then at Newmarket General Hospital, after she had launched 5 children into the education system. Jessie was a fixture in Richmond Hill, where she volunteered with the local school breakfast club, St. Mary's Anglican Church, and with CHATS. She was an excellent gardener, a passionate cribbage player, a reader, a baker and cook, a lover of music (except maybe John Prine), and a devoted member of the Rib Lake cottagers, where she spent her summers since 1961. Her loss leaves us with heartache, but also with wonderful memories. Touch you last, Mom.Due to the current pandemic, we will announce a celebration of her life at a later date. In the meantime, and in honour of her, please consider a donation to the Richmond Hill food bank, the Toronto Symphony, or the McMichael Gallery (Kleinburg, Ontario), or please look for opportunities to give back to your community as she did.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 18, 2020