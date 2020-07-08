Jim (James) Allen Davis August 15, 1966 - July 2, 2020 Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Thursday July 2nd in his 54th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Lisa for 29 years. Very proud and loving father to Josh, Curtis and Tyler and buddy to his dog "Dukie". Son of the late Norm and Marion Davis and predeceased by his oldest brother, John. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Bob (Diane), Kevin (Cheryl) and sister-in-law Eleanor. Jim will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family and all of his friends. He was a gifted carpenter by trade for many years before joining Jones Pools as a Salesman where he then became a Project Manager. Jim was an avid Maple Leafs fan and a music lover of Elvis and Eric Church. He was kind, fun, lovable and always lit up a room with his smile. Jim was one of a kind and will be truly missed by all that knew him. Jim is resting at O'Neill Funeral Home where cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jim Davis to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. A private service will be held at a later date.



