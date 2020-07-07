Joan Mary Carlsen of Markham, Ontario, wife of the late Dennis (Red Carlsen) passed away at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on June 12, 2020 at the age of 95 and a half years old. Joan was born in Littleport, England on January 3, 1925. In her late teens she joined the WAAF-(Women's Auxiliary Air Force) of the Royal Airforce, serving as a Radio Operator during WWII. After the war mum immigrated to Canada with her girlfriend to begin a new adventure. Shortly after moving to Toronto she met and married our father and together, they raised their six children in Markham, Ontario. Our mother was our rock, she always supported us and saw the best in everyone. She was still worrying about us all right until the end. Joan is survived by her children; John, Kristine (Herb), Paul (Diane), Sheilah (Wolfgang) Roger (Tina Hardt) and Sue Carlsen. Also left to mourn her are her ten grandchildren; Dakota Carlsen, Kyra Carlsen (Jason Weatherall), Andrew (Melissa) Wall, Ainsley (Spencer) Croil, Avery Wall, Deena Carlsen and Taylor Coad, Devan Carlsen and Adam Krawtschenko, Kristina Bothmer, Rakel (Dave) Gray and Emma Carlsen. Mum also was delighted to have six great grandchildren; Seth, Rhett and Amaya Wall, Jude and Adler Croil and Leora Gray. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Dennis (Red) Carlsen and her son, Mark Carlsen. Joan's family would like to send out a special thankyou to the wonderful team at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre who gave our mother such exceptional care, comfort and attention when they could not be there to visit with her. A private family service will be held at a later date.



