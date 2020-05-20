Joan (Chapman) MCDONALD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan passed away suddenly on May 13, 2020. Beloved mother, to Denise Reman (the late Randy) and Meredith (Dave). Cherished Nana, to Taylor (Nick), Logan (Matteo), Ashlin (Chris), Hunter (Liam) and Kennedy. Loving Noanie, to Rowan, Kaydence and Easton. Besides her family, Joan will be missed by her dear friends from throughout her life, including in her muchloved Bingo and knitting groups. Joan was born and raised in Toronto and later moved to Stouffville where she raised her daughters. She spent her later years in Lindsay where she made many connections and spent time volunteering. Joan will be remembered for her storytelling, love of the arts (music in particular) and the deep love she had for all of her family. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved