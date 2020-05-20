Joan passed away suddenly on May 13, 2020. Beloved mother, to Denise Reman (the late Randy) and Meredith (Dave). Cherished Nana, to Taylor (Nick), Logan (Matteo), Ashlin (Chris), Hunter (Liam) and Kennedy. Loving Noanie, to Rowan, Kaydence and Easton. Besides her family, Joan will be missed by her dear friends from throughout her life, including in her muchloved Bingo and knitting groups. Joan was born and raised in Toronto and later moved to Stouffville where she raised her daughters. She spent her later years in Lindsay where she made many connections and spent time volunteering. Joan will be remembered for her storytelling, love of the arts (music in particular) and the deep love she had for all of her family. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.