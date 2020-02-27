|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband George (2011). Loving and devoted mother of Janice Ross (Tom), and Heather. Proud grandma of Sarah Iarrobino (Claudio), Megan O'Neill (Devon), Amanda Howard (Doug), and Ashley Bodmore. Adored great-grandma of Chelsea, Lana, Ivy, Lily, Ruby, and Diana. Cherished sister of Helen Perry, David Crampton (Irene), and the late Mary Brown. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. A funeral service will take place at Celebrations Inc. 35 Lindsay Street, North on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. A private interment will take place at Elgin Mills Cemetery, Richmond Hill. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care Unit, or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made at the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in York Region News on Feb. 27, 2020