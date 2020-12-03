Tulloch Joan Passed away peacefully at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice on Nov 29,2020 at the age of 81 Beloved wife of the late Ron Tulloch and Dear mother of Cindy (Charlie), Jamie (Mia) and the late Tim. She will be lovingly remembered by her Granddaughters Jennifer, Robyn, Jami-Lynn, Amber and Mikaela also a proud Great Grandmother of 6 Joan will be laid to rest in the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation the the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in Joan's memory would be appreciated



