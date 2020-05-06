Joanne Aileen Hawkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Aileen Hawkins, 63, on May 1, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joanne is forever-loved by her husband Richard of 42 happy years, and children Melissa (Jeff), Matt (Laura), and Nick (Lindsay). She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Dorothy Greenley (Wayne) and Barbara Tayler-Currie (Bill) and brothers- and sisters-in-law Carolyn (Godfrey), Susan (Steve) and Nelson (Susan). Her 8 beloved grandchildren, Mason, James, Jake, Nixon, Jackson, Bria, Parker and Kennedy will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents Jim and Daisy Tayler. A private family service was held on Tuesday at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North in Markham. A Celebration of Life will be held once we are able to gather to celebrate her glorious life and the incredible person she was. Full obituary, memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at www.dixongarland.com under obituaries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved