It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne Aileen Hawkins, 63, on May 1, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joanne is forever-loved by her husband Richard of 42 happy years, and children Melissa (Jeff), Matt (Laura), and Nick (Lindsay). She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Dorothy Greenley (Wayne) and Barbara Tayler-Currie (Bill) and brothers- and sisters-in-law Carolyn (Godfrey), Susan (Steve) and Nelson (Susan). Her 8 beloved grandchildren, Mason, James, Jake, Nixon, Jackson, Bria, Parker and Kennedy will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her parents Jim and Daisy Tayler. A private family service was held on Tuesday at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North in Markham. A Celebration of Life will be held once we are able to gather to celebrate her glorious life and the incredible person she was. Full obituary, memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at www.dixongarland.com under obituaries.
Published in York Region News on May 6, 2020.