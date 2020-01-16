|
We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Joanne Lynne Lee (nee Wyborn) while on holidays in Mexico. Predeceased by husband John Lee. Leaves behind parents Bill And Bobbie Wyborn, sister Diane Wagg, husband Gary, sister Susan Wyborn, brother Teddy Wyborn, and beloved nieces Christine (Jessie), Madison, Victoria, Sydnee, Megan, baby Avery and nephew Jefferey. Joanne will always be remembered by her big smile and her infectious laugh. She had the kindest heart and loved everyone, but she especially loved her friends and family. She was courageous and brave, and will forever be in our hearts and memories. She will be extremely missed. We are having a celebration life for Joanne on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at The Stouffville Legend, 150 Mospar between 1-4 p.m. Join our family to honour Joanne by sharing stories and memories with us.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 16, 2020