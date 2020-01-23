Home

Joanne Lynne Lee


1963 - 07
Joanne Lynne Lee Obituary
We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Joanne while on vacation in Mexico. Predeceased by her husband John Lee and leaves behind her parents Bill and Bobbie Wyborn, sister Diane Wagg, husband Gary sister, Susan Wyborn (Hector) and brother Teddy Wyborn. Beloved nieces Christine (Jesse), Madison, Victoria, Sydnee, Megan and baby Avery; nephew Jefferey. We will miss her big bright smile, her infectious laugh and her kind heart she shared with everyone, especially her friends and family. She was so courageous and brave throughout her whole life She will forever be in our hearts and memories, and deeply missed. Join our family for a Celebration of Life in her honour on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar Street between 1-4 p.m. Share your memories and stories with everyone, celebrating Joanne's life.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
