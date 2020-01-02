|
Peacefully with her family by her side at Southlake Regional Heath Centre in Newmarket on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of Johannes "Joe" Vanderloo of Keswick. Loving mother of Sylvia (Jeff Freman) of Barrie, Ronald (Salwa), Diana (Glen Brown) of Keswick and Anita (Dean Schrepfer) of Wyevale. Cherished grandmother of Sirena, Lesa, Janine, Sarah, C.J., Stephanie, Nick and Shellyn & great grandmother of Josh, Boston, Brooklyn, Elliot, Kenzie, Sloan, Myles, Cameron and Hudson. Loving sister of Harm Hut of Toronto and Ben, Hank, Tilly and the late Grace all of Holland. Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses, staff and volunteers at Southlake Regional Health Centre, personal support workers, registered nurses, 'CHATS' for their wonderful care and support "They are Incredible". Private family service, M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South Keswick. In memory of Joanne, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2020