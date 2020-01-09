|
|
Peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 68 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Gina for 47 years. Loving dad of Madeline (Josh) and Franca (Dan). Cherished Nonno of Joseph, Jaden and best friend of Francesca (fur baby). Family will receive friends at the O'Neill Funeral Home 6324 Main Street Stouffville (905)642-2855 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday December 27, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Marks Roman Catholic Church (345 Glad Park Ave. Stouffville) at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma would be appreciated by the family. If so desired, online condolences may be made at www.oneillfuneral.ca
Published in York Region News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020