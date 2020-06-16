John Andrew "Andy" Morrish, 76 of Pefferlaw passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born September 15, 1943 in Highland Creek, ON to Edgar and Blanche Morrish (predeceased). Andy was married to the love of his life Denise for 47 years and was the proud father of sons Neil (Jennifer) and Alan (Catherine). A great man and friend to all, Andy was a devoted husband and father. He was patient, hardworking and always put the needs of others before himself. Andy was an avid angler and lifelong conservationist who had a special connection to the great outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, and was a respected member of the Green Bush Hunt Club. He will be remembered as an exceptional man, husband and father who demonstrated integrity and kindness everyday. His gentle nature and thoughtful advice will be missed. Rest In Peace Dad, We love you. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.