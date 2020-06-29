VELLA, John Anthony - Peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 78 years of age. Beloved husband of Muriel (nee Catney). Loving dad of Mark (Tina) Vella, Maureen (Tom) Gilanders and Colette Vella (Nick Bilissis). Proud Grandad of Anthony, Martina; Joshua; and Sydney. Dear brother of Loretto Vella (Duby Petrovich), Paul (Anna) Vella and Peter (Kim) Vella. Also survived by his aunt, Joan Vella. John will also be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family arrangements. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre or Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.