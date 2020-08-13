John C. Reesor of Stouffville ON, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 96. John was born on April 11, 1924 to Carl and Annie Wideman Reesor in Markham Township. He spent his early years on the family farm and was an active member of the Mennonite Church. As a Conscientious Objector during WW2 he spent the war years on the farm helping to provide food for a hungry nation. In 1948 he crossed the Atlantic on a Red Cross ship carrying horses to Gdansk, Poland. The devastation that he witnessed there led him to be a life-long advocate for peace. John married Anna Heise on Oct. 11, 1949. Together they raised five children on their own farm near their parents and other family members. John had a long and varied career in agriculture; he kept a herd of dairy cattle, raised crops, sold Pioneer seeds and imported farm equipment from the US. John was unwaveringly dedicated to his church, family and community. After leaving the farm, he and Anna took the opportunity to be of service to their churches. They volunteered at their church camp in Magenetawan, ON and at Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in Akron PA. They also volunteered for many years at the Care and Share Shoppe, the MCC Stouffville thrift store. John had a passion for singing and enjoyed hymn sings, participation in a male quartet and membership in church choirs. John and Anna loved to travel and visited Africa, India and South America and made numerous trips in Canada and the US with their family. John always found an activity to make productive use of his time, whether through wood-working, gardening, reading, or helping his children and grandchildren. Late in life he enjoyed puzzles and in recent months took up a new activity—colouring. John is dearly missed by Anna and his family, Arlene Reesor (Denis Taylor), Judith Marshall (Bernard), Jay (Miriam Witmer), Susan Reesor (Yared Lakew), and Karla Reesor (Trent Tilbury), eight grandchildren, Geoffrey, Grahame, Gillianne, Elliot, Leah, Jessica, Brianna and Rebecca and four great-grandchildren. John leaves behind his brother Kenneth, sisters Marie, Nancy, Evelyn and Kathryn and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings Cecil, Marion, Elmer, and Harold. There will be a private family internment. "Drive-by visitation" will be from 6:30 to 8:30 PM, Saturday, August 15, at Reesor's Farm Market farm, 10825 Ninth Line, Markham. Please enter the farm from Ninth Line. In an effort to avoid delays, please consider coming early if your last name is at the beginning of the alphabet, and later if your last name is toward the end. But by all means, come regardless! Mennonite Central Committee was one of John's favourite charities. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations you may wish to make to that organization (donate.mcccanada.ca
) or to the charity of your choice
, would be much appreciated. Further details about John's life story and an opportunity to make online condolences may be found at www.dixongarland.com
.