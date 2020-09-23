Suddenly on September 18, 2020 we lost a great man, he was a wonderful son, a loving partner, and a caring father. Survived by his partner Shelly Karen Isfeld of Stouffville, Ontario, his loyal pet Samson, his parents, Bonnie and Robert Haines of Missausaga, Ontario, and his son, Zachery Robert Haines of New Market, Ontario. John Derek Haines was born in Ottawa, Ontario on July 6, 1964. John was an accomplished man, "Founder of Addiction Recovery Network". Prior to that he studied Phys-ed at York University. While there he played on the varsity football team. He was subsequently picked up by UCLA where he spent a season and returned later to Toronto further on to played football for CFL. Over the years he also continued to educate himself in both Psychology and in Law and worked in a law firm in Scarborough. John leaves a legacy behind. His legacy was how he loved, how he treated people, and empowered them, he brought a light to the world that will be missed. He was passionate about life, and he truly lived a life that matters. He was passionate in everything he did. He gave from the heart, he was compassionate, he taught, inspired and empowered others, and had dedicated his life to saving others. His light will continue to shine in the hearts of those he touched. Revelation 14:13 "And I heard a voice from heaven saying, 'Write this: Blessed are the dead who die in the lord from now on.' 'Blessed indeed,' says the spirit, 'that they may rest from their labours, for their deeds follow them.'" The memories of you will live in our hearts forever, John. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane, We'd walk our way to heaven and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place, no one could ever fill Matthew 7:7 "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store