Passed peacefully May 23, 2020 at Reachview Village Long Term Care, Uxbridge, in his 59th year. Cherished brother of Patricia (David Hazzan), Johanna (late Peter Hallahan), Karen, and Tanya (Angelo Raso). Much loved Uncle of Erin (Bob Phillips), Lauren (George Smith), Amanda, Meaghan, Ariana, and Great Uncle of Madelynne, Evie and Quentin. Pre-deceased by his parents Jean and John Valenteyn and step-father Roy Hartwick. John was a gentle soul who loved his family; especially his Mom. He loved music; in his youth he would sit on his swing for hours singing at the top of his lungs. Bowling was his favorite sport; he had won several trophies and displayed them proudly in his room. He enjoyed being read to (Dr. Seuss was a popular choice) or thumbing through random magazines looking at the pictures. We will dearly miss his random breaking into song, mischievous sense of humour and infectious giggle when something struck him as exceptionally funny. Internment will take place at McGann Cemetery Bradford at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Durham. Messages of condolence and memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on May 30, 2020.