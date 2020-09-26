1/1
John Francis BRADLEY
1944-09-05 - 2020-09-23
Passed of complications due to lung disease. "Johnnie B" will be missed by his loving wife Jean (married September 26, 1970), his daughters Jane and Lindsay and his grandchildren Ben, Amelia, Wolfgang and Ava. John was a friend and brother to many; Catherine Gluck (Gilbert), Margo Begg (William), Isobel Crilly (Brian), Paul Bradley (Betty), William Bradley (Christine), Elizabeth Cronin (Brian), Nancy Gartner (Tim), Malcolm Thornton (Irene), Jim Thornton (Audrey), Pier Ragone, Marc Gruehl. John will also be missed by the members of the Uxbridge Shooting Club where he was a longtime member, as well his friends and colleagues at Oxford properties. Special thank you to Dr. Patterson, Jennifer, Rosanna, Dr. Lewtas, Dr. Barclay, and the Robinson family for all their love, kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, John and his family ask that monetary tributes go to the Hospital for Sick Children. A private service will be held with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. God bless you Johnnie B

Published in York Region News on Sep. 26, 2020.
