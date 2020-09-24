Jack passed away at Mackenzie Health on September 18, 2020 in his 84th year surrounded by family. Loving husband of Dolores Maw. Beloved father of Cheryl (Tim), Steve (Lesley) and Cindy (Darryl). Proud grandfather of Peter, Christopher (Kristy), Alexandra (Nate), Jacqueline, Victoria, Cooper, Mitchell and Cori, great-grandfather of Ezra. Jack was born 5th in a family of 8 children. A dedicated employee of Royal Bank for 35 years prior to his retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed curling and in his retirement, he was a proud member of Markham District Veterans' Association and would often walk around Swan Lake to chat with residents. Donations in Jack's honour may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A private service for family will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home.