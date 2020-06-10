John KEEGANS
Sadly, unable to see family due to an outbreak at William Osler Health Centre (Etobicoke General), on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Keegan nee Owens (September 2019). Loving father of John Keegans and his wife Irene of Toronto. Cherished grandfather of Madison of Sudbury. Dear brother of James (Anellen) Keegans of Snake Island, Keswick, and the late Mary Grant, Peter Keegans, and Billy Keegans, all formerly of Scotland. Private family visitation and funeral Prayers, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario at 12 p.m. noon. (COVID-19 prevents funeral attendants to a maximum of 10 people at all funeral homes and cemeteries). In memory of John, donations to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family. (You may send a cheque to 129 Metro Road North, Keswick, Ontario, L4P 3C8). Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
12:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
