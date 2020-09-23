1/
John LEITCH
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Leitch on September 19, 2020 at the age of 82. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years Grace; 2 sons John (Dawn), Andy (Kathy); 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Scott, Heather, Sarah and Adam and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his grandson Colin. He will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the staff at Southlake for their support over the years. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. A visitation will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. followed by a private family funeral service on October 2nd. Any questions, please contact Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home at 905-895-6631.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
