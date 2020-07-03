John Louis Vangelisti, 80, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick's Parish in Markham on Tuesday July 7th followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. John is survived by his wife Linda and children Catherine, Matthew, Christopher and Elizabeth. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and Parkview Home - LTC in Stouffville, Ontario. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Parkview Home - LTC for their exceptional care.