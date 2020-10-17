1/1
John Mason WOOD
1944-02-04 - 2020-10-15
It is with broken hearts that we say goodbye to an amazing man and real-life hero of our family, John Wood, long time resident of the Town of Aurora. John was a dedicated Fire Fighter in the Borough of York/Toronto Fire Department for 31 years. John was a man of integrity, character, loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was kind, strong, always there for support. You could count on him. His handshake and his word was all that was needed. John's deep love and affection was very evident for his wife Gail for 55 years. He leaves behind his son Colt (Yvonne) and daughter Maryanne. Grandchildren Mitchell, Alexxa, Mya and Mason and sister Dianne Harrison (Brian). Along with family members and friends who cherished him and have memories that they will hold in their hearts at this very difficult time. We would like to thank all the staff at Southlake Village and MacKenzie Health Dialysis clinic for their wonderful care for John over his many years with dialysis. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 the funeral service will be private. Friends and family are invited to view the service online at www.roadhouseandrose.com on Saturday, October 24th at 11:30 a.m. Following cremation, John will be laid to rest at Queensville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation in John's memory would be greatly appreciated.



Published in York Region News on Oct. 17, 2020.
