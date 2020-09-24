John passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Shepherd Lodge, Scarborough, Ontario in his 96th year. He was born on the outskirts of Lvov, Ukraine and immigrated to Canada at age nine. He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne Rybka (2014), son John Alex, parents Maxim and Anna Rybka, brother Alex, sister Mary Ann Lylloff, sister-in-law Olga Rybka and niece Dale Nikkanin. Left to mourn are his children Joy (Dexter) Higgins, Grace Dobson, Catharine (Scott) Doggart and John (Elaine) Rybka. Beloved "Gee Gee" of Christy (John Paul) Nolan, Rhett (Dorcas) Higgins, Jerry (Hilary) Dobson, Sarah (Adam) Dobson, Jason (Shari) Doggart, Rebecah (Rob) Wyllie, Jeremiah (Stephanie) Doggart, Kaitlyn (Dan) Rybka, Emmalee Rybka, Jordan Rybka and Madison Rybka. Great "Gee Gee" of John-Phillip Nolan, Joyce-Lyn Nolan, Glen Sedore, Lillian Sedore, Julia Doggart, Emily Doggart, Maxim Higgins, Eli Higgins, Harper Wyllie and Waverlee Dunsmoor. John will be fondly remembered for passionately serving his Lord and His Church. He excelled in his various endeavours, but his greatest achievement was his family. We are blessed to call him ours. A funeral service was held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, Markham, Ontario on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the interment taking place at Newmarket Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.chpaelridgefh.com