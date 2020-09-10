John Sanko

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Predeceased by his loving wife, Gloria Sanko (2019). Beloved father of Linda and her husband Barry Dingle of Keswick. Cherished grandfather of Crystal and Jonathan Code and great grandfather of Brooke Volkes. Inurnment at Keswick Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of John, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com