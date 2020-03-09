Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for John VAN-LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Canon John (Jeremy) VAN-LANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Canon John (Jeremy) VAN-LANE Obituary
Jeremy passed away at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital early on March 4, 2020, in his 85th year, after a two-year battle with kidney disease and cancer. Loving husband to Dorothy for 55 years. Much-loved father to Timothy (Kasturi), Rodney, Bruce (Deirdre), and Christopher. Proud Grandpa to Philip (Lauren). Predeceased by his parents, the late Frederick Arthur and Mabel Van-Lane; his sister, Johanna Mary; brother, Frederick Arthur Jr.; and nephew, Richard Arnon. In his 40-year ministry as an Anglican clergyman, Jeremy served at churches in and around Brandon, Manitoba; as well as at St. Richard of Chichester, Etobicoke; St. John the Baptist (Norway), Toronto; Grace Church, Markham; and St. Paul's, Newmarket. After retirement, Jeremy served in interim ministries, the last at St. James, Sharon, in 2013. In ministry, Jeremy was an epic problem-solver and a dedicated, compassionate pastor. We will miss his warmth, wit, and insight. The funeral service was held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Newmarket, on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Canon Barb Hammond presiding. Interment of ashes in the spring at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Society, World Vision, or to a . Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -